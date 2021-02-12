Jamaica records 290 COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Jamaica records 290 COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hoursFriday, February 12, 2021
|
Five people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Jamaica. Additionally, the country recorded 290 new cases of the virus.
This pushes the islandâ€™s death toll to 368, and the total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 18,527.
The latest victims are a 60-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, an 80-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, and an 82-year-old female, all from Kingston and St Andrew. A death which was formerly under investigation was today confirmed as coincidental while two others are now under investigation.
At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 137 males and 152 females with ages ranging from 21 days to 102 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (64), St Catherine (44), St James (42), Trelawny (22), Hanover (20), St Thomas (18), Manchester (17), Clarendon (16), St Mary (14), St Ann (10), St Elizabeth (10), Portland (eight), and Westmoreland (five).
The country also recorded 48 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,504.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy