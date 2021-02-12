Jamaica records 290 COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Five people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Jamaica. Additionally, the country recorded 290 new cases of the virus.

This pushes the islandâ€™s death toll to 368, and the total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 18,527.

The latest victims are a 60-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, an 80-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, and an 82-year-old female, all from Kingston and St Andrew. A death which was formerly under investigation was today confirmed as coincidental while two others are now under investigation.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 137 males and 152 females with ages ranging from 21 days to 102 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (64), St Catherine (44), St James (42), Trelawny (22), Hanover (20), St Thomas (18), Manchester (17), Clarendon (16), St Mary (14), St Ann (10), St Elizabeth (10), Portland (eight), and Westmoreland (five).

The country also recorded 48 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,504.