Jamaica records 2nd COVID-19 death, infections climb to 38 cases

The Health Ministry has reported that a second coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has died, while at the same time announcing that the number of positive cases have climbed to 38.

The patient died Tuesday afternoon at the University of Hospital of the West Indies.

The ministry said in a press release that the patient had been recovering. It added that the patient was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 cases pushing to 38, the number here.

Two other samples tested negative.

New cases:

Thirteen-year-old male from St Andrew (Transmission under investigation)

Forty-eight-year-old female from St Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston and Atlanta who arrived in the island on March 24.

The ministry has also reported that a second patient has recovered and has been released from hospital. The recovered patient was linked to ‘Patient 3’ in St James.