Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 135 new cases

Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 135 new casesFriday, September 25, 2020
|
Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the islandâ€™s total number of deaths to 80.
The deceased are; an 84-year-old female of a St. Catherine address, a 46-year-old female of a St. Elizabeth address, and a 68-year-old male of a Clarendon address. Meanwhile, two deaths are under investigation.
The country also recorded 135 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,723.
Most of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (78) and St Catherine (14).
Of the newly confirmed cases, 66 are males and 69 are females, with an age range of one month to 92-year-old.
Jamaica currently has 4,063 active cases.
