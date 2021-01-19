Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths; 145 new cases

Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths; 145 new casesTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
Jamaica
recorded 145 coronavirus cases and three related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new positives push the islandâ€™s total to 14,419, with deaths totaling 329.
Among the new cases are 54 males and 91 females with ages ranging from one to 87 years.
There are 108 hospitalised patients with 24 considered moderately 1ll and 11 said to be critically ill.
The country also recorded 16 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,743.
