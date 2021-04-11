Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 381 cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 381 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 672, and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,500.

Meanwhile, one death is currently under investigation.

There were also 111 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,896.

Currently, there are 22,634 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 456 with 49 people being critically ill while 30 are moderately ill.