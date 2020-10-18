Jamaica records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases

Jamaica has recorded three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths the country has experienced so far to 171.

The deceased are; A 76-year-old male of a St. James address, a 70-year-old female of a Manchester address, and an 81-year-old male of a St. Ann address.

Meanwhile, 79 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed- 17 males and 62 females. Of the 79 cases, 57 were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew.

There are currently 4,133 active cases on the island with 176 hospitalised, and 15 critically ill.

Jamaica also recorded 206 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,859.