Jamaica records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 cases

Jamaica confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths and as 139 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Two of the deaths were previously under investigation and are now classified as COVID-19 related. The deceased are an 82-year-old man from Clarendon; a 75-year-old woman from St Catherine, and a 65-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew. All cases had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension. This brings to 27 the total number of COVID-1 9-related deaths in Jamaica. One other death remains under investigation.

The addition of the 139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,822. Recoveries also increased by two, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered and have been released to 900.

The country is now managing 1,822 active cases, including 11 moderately ill patients and seven critically ill patients.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 71 females and 68 males, with ages ranging from one year to 97 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (44); St Catherine (44); St Thomas (19); Manchester (13); St Ann (six); St Mary and Portland (four each); St James (three); and Trelawny and Clarendon (one each).

Seven of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, while the remaining 132 cases are under investigation.