Jamaica records 30 COVID-19 cases

Most of

Jamaicaâ€™s 30 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in the northern and

western parishes of the island.

Of the cases that were documented on Monday, eight were in St James, seven in Hanover, six in Trelawny and three in Westmoreland.

The country has now recorded 9,959 cases.

Meanwhile, there are 4,256 active cases with 81 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.

Jamaica also had eight recoveries, increasing the tally to 5,338.

Two deaths are now under investigation.