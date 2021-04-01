Jamaica records 306 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Three persons have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 306 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the country’s death toll from the virus to 599, and the total number of confirmed cases to 39,543.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths are three women two from St James, ages 76 and 33, and the third, a 30-year-old from Portland. The 33-year-old woman’s death was previously reported under investigation

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported five more deaths under investigation and another death as coincidental.

The country also recorded 127 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,725.

Currently, there are 20,950 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 429 with 52 people being critically ill while 35 are moderately ill.