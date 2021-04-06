Jamaica records 315 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Four people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 315 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 622, and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,328.

The latest COVID-19 casualties are; a 33 year old female from St. Catherine, an 88-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew, a 53-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew, and a 72-year-old female from Portland

The country also recorded 147 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,444.

Currently, there are 21,971 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 388 with 33 people being critically ill while 31 are moderately ill.