Jamaica records 336 COVID cases; 3 deaths

Jamaica recorded

336 coronavirus cases and three related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The update follows Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness’s latest raft of measures to stem the virus spread announced during a virtual press briefing last evening.

The new cases pushes the island’s total to 23,599, with a positivity rate of 35.1 per cent, while deaths number 425.

Among the recent positives are 201 males and 133 females with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

The deceased are a 65-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; an 80-year-old male from Kingston; and St Andrew and a 66-year-old male from St Ann.

Active cases have increased to 9405 while the health ministry noted there were also 92 more recoveries for a total of 13,502.

There are 264 hospitalised cases with 31 considered moderately ill and 22 are critically ill.