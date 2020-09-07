Jamaica records 33rd coronavirus-related death

There are

now 33 coronavirus-related deaths in Jamaica, as the country recorded the passing

of a 54-year-old St James man on Sunday.

The deaths of five other COVID-19 patients are also under investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamaicaâ€™s coronavirus tally is now at 3,103. Seventy-nine new cases were recorded on Sunday with St Catherine (34) and Kingston and St Andrew (28) carrying the bulk of the cases.

It is said that 2,033 of the cases are active, while 16 cases are moderately ill and eight are critically ill.