Jamaica records 341 COVID cases; 1 death

Jamaica records 341 COVID cases; 1 deathThursday, March 04, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 341 new cases of the
coronavirus and a related death over the past 24 hours.
The new positives push total cases to 24,444 while deaths tally 436.
Among the latest infections are 197 females and 140 males with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years.
The deceased is a 97-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.
The health ministry also noted that there were 124 more recoveries to bring the overall number to 13,869 while active cases total 9,911.
The number of hospitalised cases is 275 with 66 patients deemed moderately ill with another 27 said to be critically ill.
