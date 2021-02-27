Jamaica records 346 COVID cases, 4 deaths

Jamaica records 346 COVID cases, 4 deathsSaturday, February 27, 2021
|
There were 346 coronavirus cases and four
related deaths recorded in Jamaica over the past 24 hours.
The new cases bring the island’s total to 22,817, while fatalities climb to 417.
There were 167 males and 179 females – with ages ranging from 26 days to 92 years – among the latest infections.
The deceased are an 87-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 68-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 62-year-old male from St James and a 69-year-old male also from St James.
There were also 87 more recoveries, pushing the island’s total t0 13,318 while active cases number 8,863.
Hospitalisations stand at 228 with 22 patients marked as moderately ill while 20 are critically ill.
