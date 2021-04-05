Jamaica records 350 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 350 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 618, and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,013.

The latest COVID-19 casualties are; a 43-year-old male from St. Thomas, a 66-year-old male from St. Thomas, and a 77-year-old male from St. Thomas.

The country also recorded 148 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,297.

Currently, there are 21,816 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 398 with 48 people being critically ill while 40 are moderately ill.