Jamaica records 350 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica records 350 COVID-19 cases, 3 deathsMonday, April 05, 2021
|
Three people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 350 new cases of the virus were confirmed.
This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 618, and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,013.
The latest COVID-19 casualties are; a 43-year-old male from St. Thomas, a 66-year-old male from St. Thomas, and a 77-year-old male from St. Thomas.
The country also recorded 148 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,297.
Currently, there are 21,816 active cases on the island.
Hospitalisation now stands at 398 with 48 people being critically ill while 40 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy