Jamaica records 389 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Jamaica records 389 new COVID-19 cases, nine deathsWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths in the last 24 hours.
The new cases – which include 209 females and 180 males – have pushed the total infections to 39,237.
The country’s death toll from the virus now stands at 596.
The latest deaths include; A 62-year-old male from Portland, a 68-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, a 72-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, a 67-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 68-year-old male from Westmoreland, a54-year-old male from St. Catherine, a 64-year-old male from St. Catherine, a 65-year-old male from KSA, and an 82-year-old female from St. Mary.
The nation also recorded 124 more recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,598.
Currently, there are 20,779 active cases on the island.
Hospitalisation now stands at 476 with 39 people being critically ill while 52 are moderately ill.
