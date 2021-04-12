Jamaica records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 263 cases

Four people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 263 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 676, and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,763.

The latest COVID-19 casualties are; an 83-year-old male from St. Ann, a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew, a 98-year-old female from St. Catherine, and a 69-year-old male from Portland.

The country also recorded 121 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,017.

Currently, there are 22,769 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 405 with 49 people being critically ill while 30 are moderately ill.