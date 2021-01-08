Jamaica records 43 new COVID cases; one additional death

Forty-three

new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Jamaica in the past 24 hours,

bringing the island’s tally to 13,411.

Among the new confirmations are 20 males and 23 females, with the youngest being nine-years-old and the eldest 90.

One death – a 69-year-old male from St Elizabeth – was reported, putting the country’s fatalities at 307.

There were 70 more recoveries for a total of 11,323. With the new positives, active cases now stand at 1,621.

There are 92 hospitalisations with nine considered moderately ill while six are critically ill.