Jamaica records 439 COVID cases; 3 deaths

Jamaica records 439 COVID cases; 3 deathsWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Jamaica confirmed 439 coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new cases, which include 252 females and 187 males, put its total at 36,670.
The results were received from 2,050 tests which placed the positivity rate at 30.2 per cent.
Among the deceased, which now number 545, are a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 74-year-old male from Kingston and ST Andrew, and a 62-year-old male from St Thomas.
Hospitalisations are at 451 with 42 patients declared critically ill while 62 are moderately ill.
