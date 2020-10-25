Jamaica records 44 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths

Jamaica records 44 new COVID-19 cases and two related deathsSunday, October 25, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 44 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths yesterday, October 24.
The recent confirmations push the countryâ€™s total cases to 8,714 while the number of deaths number 188, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Among the new cases are a nine-month-old child who is the youngest infected person for the period while a 96-year-old is the eldest.
St Catherine was the only parish to record double-digit infections for the 24-hour period with 11.
The deceased are a 72-year-old male of a St Catherine address and a 70-year-old male of a St Elizabeth address.
There were also 73 recoveries reported, taking the total to 4,282. There are currently 4,129 active cases.
Twenty-one hospitalised patients are noted to be moderately ill while another four are critically ill.
