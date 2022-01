Jamaica records 44 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths

Jamaica

recorded 44 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths yesterday, October 24.

The recent confirmations push the country’s total cases to 8,714 while the number of deaths number 188, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the new cases are a nine-month-old child who is the youngest infected person for the period while a 96-year-old is the eldest.

St Catherine was the only parish to record double-digit infections for the 24-hour period with 11.

The deceased are a 72-year-old male of a St Catherine address and a 70-year-old male of a St Elizabeth address.

There were also 73 recoveries reported, taking the total to 4,282. There are currently 4,129 active cases.

Twenty-one hospitalised patients are noted to be moderately ill while another four are critically ill.