Jamaica records 446 COVID cases; 5 deaths

Jamaica recorded five COVID deaths and 446 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The new cases – the second highest daily total – include 177 males and 260 females who pushed the island’s total to 23,263.

The five fatalities increased the country’s overall deaths to 422. The deceased include a 54 year-old male from St Elizabeth; a 58-year-old female from Trelawny; a 43-year-old female from St Mary; a 49-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 67-year-old female from Kinston and St Andrew.

There were 92 more recoveries for a total of 13,410, while active cases climbed to 9,209.

Hospitalisations stand at 252 with so patients deemed moderately ill and 22 are critically ill.