Jamaica records 458 COVID-19 cases; five deaths

Jamaica recorded 458 coronavirus cases and

five related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The island now has 21,382 cases and 396 fatalities following the new confirmations. It marks the second highest daily total recorded since the virus was first recorded on the island almost a year ago.

Among the positives are 180 males and 278 females with ages ranging from one day to 91 years.

The deceased are a 47-year-old female from St Elizabeth; a 68-year-old female from St Catherine; a 55-year-old female from St Catherine; a 64-year-old male from St Elizabeth; and an 87-year-old male from Trelawny.

Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

There were also 48 more recoveries for a total of 12,931. Active cases currently stand at 7,846.

Jamaica has 245 hospitalised cases with 68 considered moderately ill and 29 said to be critically ill.