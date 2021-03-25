Jamaica records 458 virus cases; 1 death

Jamaica records 458 virus cases; 1 deathThursday, March 25, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 458 cases of the coronavirus
and one related death over the past 24 hours.
The new cases – which include 251 females and 206 males – have pushed the total infections to 37,128.
Deaths now stand at 546 with the latest deceased being a 75-year-old from St Elizabeth.
The nation also recorded 121 more recoveries, for a total of 16,739 while active cases increase to 19,589.
Hospitalisations stand at 429 with 44 people being critically ill while 54 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy