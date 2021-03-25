Jamaica records 458 virus cases; 1 death

Jamaica recorded 458 cases of the coronavirus

and one related death over the past 24 hours.

The new cases – which include 251 females and 206 males – have pushed the total infections to 37,128.

Deaths now stand at 546 with the latest deceased being a 75-year-old from St Elizabeth.

The nation also recorded 121 more recoveries, for a total of 16,739 while active cases increase to 19,589.

Hospitalisations stand at 429 with 44 people being critically ill while 54 are moderately ill.