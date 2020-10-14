Jamaica records 5 COVID-19 deaths; 79 new cases

Jamaica recorded five more coronavirus deaths,

pushing its tally past 150.

Four of the newly-reported deaths were previously under investigation, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The country has now recorded 151 deaths related to the virus.

Dead are two females from Westmoreland, ages 53 and 58; a 75- and 72-year-old males from St Catherine; and a 65 year old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

There were 79 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the islandâ€™s total to 7,989. There were 29 males and 50 females among the figure.

The youngest reported case was six-years-old while the eldest was 96.

An additional 128 patients were reported as having recovered from the virus, with active cases standing at 4,304.

Hospitalised patients number 188 with 32 said to be moderately ill and 22 listed as critically ill.