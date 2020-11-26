Jamaica records 53 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries

Jamaica’s COVID-19

tally increased to 10,541 after 53 additional cases were recorded on Wednesday.

With ages ranging from five to 87 years old, cases were documented in 11 of Jamaica’s 14 parishes.

Kingston and St Andrew was again leading with 21 cases, followed by St Catherine and St Ann with eight cases each. Trelawny and Manchester each had five.

There were 98 recoveries, bringing the count to 5,721.

Jamaica now has 4,428 active cases with 90 people in hospital. It is understood that 17 are moderately ill while 12 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, one death was recorded, increasing the total to 248. The deceased is a 75-year-old male from St James.

Two deaths are also under investigation.