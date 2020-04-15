Jamaica records 5th COVID-19 death

Jamaica records 5th COVID-19 deathWednesday, April 15, 2020
The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced Tuesday night (April 14) that the country had recorded its fifth death as a result of the coronavirus.
The fifth person to die from the dreaded disease is a 63-year-old woman from the parish of Portland.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 infections jumped to 105, with addition of 32 new cases.
