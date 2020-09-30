Jamaica records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

One hundred

and seven people (107) have now died from COVID-19 in Jamaica after the country

recorded another six deaths on Tuesday.

The deceased are a 59-year-old female from St Catherine; a 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth; a 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. There were also two fatalities that were previously under investigation. They are a 52-year-old male and a 54-year-old female. Both are from St Catherine.

In addition to the six deaths, four fatalities are now under investigation while there was one coincidental death involving the passing of a 28-year-old male from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, a two-month-old baby is among Jamaicaâ€™s 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,482. Kingston and St Andrew recorded 34 new cases while St James had 30.

After recording 97 recoveries on Tuesday, Jamaica now has 4,419 active cases. It is said that 137 of these people are hospitalised, with 27 being moderately ill while 13 are in critical condition.