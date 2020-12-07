Jamaica records 64 new COVID-19 cases

Jamaica recorded

64 positive COVID-19 cases from 1,040 tests on Sunday.

The additional cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 11,184.

Kingston and St Andrew had 22 cases while St Catherine and Westmoreland had 10 each. There were six cases in St James.

There were also 148 recoveries, increasing that count to 7,146.

This means that Jamaica now has 3,621 active cases. Of that number, 80 people are in hospital. Nine are in critical condition while 22 are moderately ill.