Jamaica records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries

A 65-day-old

baby was among the 65 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Monday.

The additional cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 12,354.

Westmoreland continues to be an area of concern as 16 cases were discovered in the parish. Manchester follows with 10 cases while St Catherine and St James had seven cases each.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that there were 153 recoveries, increasing the count to 9,266.

There are now 2,643 active cases with 75 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 31 are moderately ill.

Sadly, two fatalities were also recorded, moving the tally to 288. The deceased are a 53-year-old female of a Kingston and St Andrew address; and a 95-year-old male from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.

One death is also being probed.