Jamaica records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 172 recoveries

Things seem to be improving in Jamaica, as the country recorded 172 recoveries on Thursday, compared to 65 new COVID-19 cases.

With an additional 172 people now clear of the virus, Jamaica has recorded 3,653 recoveries since coronavirus entered the country in March.

But the island isn’t out of danger as yet, as the 65 new COVID-19 cases bring Jamaica’s tally to 8,132. St Catherine leads with 31 cases while there were 12 in St James. And although there were only six new cases in Kingston and St Andrew, the area is still a trouble spot, as it has recorded 2,945 cases so far.

There are now 4,209 active cases. Of that number, 190 patients are hospitalised with 48 moderately ill and 16 in critical condition.

Sadly, two death linked to COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday. The deceased are a 61-year-old male from St Ann and a 73-year-old male from St Mary.

One death is now under investigation.