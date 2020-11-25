Jamaica records 66 coronavirus cases; an additional death

Jamaica records 66 coronavirus cases; an additional deathWednesday, November 25, 2020
|
Jamaica recorded 66 additional cases of
the coronavirus yesterday, November 24, while another related death was
confirmed.
Additionally, three deaths that were previously under investigation have been confirmed as related to the virus pandemic which has now infected 10,488 Jamaicans.
Among the deceased are a 78-year-old male from Manchester and a 54-year-old male from Trelawny.
The other two deceased are a female, 54, and male, 91, were of St Catherine addresses.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 35 are males while there were 31 female positives.
The ages of the cases range from 11 to 84 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The ministry stated that 87 people have been hospitalised with the virus, with eight in critical condition.
