Jamaica records 66 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

Jamaica recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

bringing Â its total to 11,509.

The death toll remains at 270.

Of the 66 new cases, there were 24 males and 41 females with ages ranging from four to 82 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The gender of one is still under investigation.

Recoveries continue to increase with 145 more patients cleared, bringing the number to 7,667.

There are 82 hospitalised cases with eight considered critically ill.

The island has 3,417 active cases.