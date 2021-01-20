Jamaica records 68 COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

There were two related

deaths and 68 cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica over the past 24 hours.

The new positives bring the nation’s total to 14,487.

Among the new cases are 29 males and 39 females with ages ranging from two to 76 years according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

With the new fatalities, Jamaica’s death toll now stands at 331. The deceased are both female; a 58-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew and a 48-year-old from St Mary.

There were 34 more recoveries for a total of 11,777.

Hospitalisations are at 111 patients with 14 considered moderately ill and nine critically ill.