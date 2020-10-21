Jamaica records 71 new COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

Jamaica records 71 new COVID-19 cases, no fatalitiesWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and fortunately, there were no
deaths linked to the virus.
These additional cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 8,445. Of the 71 cases, 40 were females and 31 were males with ages ranging from two to 91 years old.
St Catherine recorded the highest number of cases with 20, and Kingston and St Andrew followed with 15. St Mary and St James had eight and six cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, there were 14 recoveries, bringing that total to 4,016.
This means that Jamaica now has 4,142 active cases. According to the Health and Wellness Ministry, 150 people are hospitalised. It is said that 22 are moderately ill while 10 are in critical condition.
