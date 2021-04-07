Jamaica records 72 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Nine people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 72 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 631, and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,400.

The latest COVID-19 casualties are; A 47-year-old male from KSA, a 62-year-old male from St. Mary, a 56-year-old male from St. James, a 55-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 98-year-old female from Clarendon, an 87-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 73-year-old male from St. James, an 80-year-old male from Clarendon, and an 84-year-old female from KSA.

No recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 22,033 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 417 with 37 people being critically ill while 42 are moderately ill.