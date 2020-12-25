Jamaica records 78 more COVID-19 cases; two deaths

Jamaica confirmed 78 additional cases of the

coronavirus and two related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The new positives take the countryâ€™s total to 12,597 while deaths now stand at 294.

Among the new cases are 37 males and 41 females.

The deceased are both male; a 75-year-old from Clarendon and a 67-year-old from Westmoreland whose death was previously was under investigation.

There were 158 additional recoveries, taking the total to 9,737 with 2,412 active cases.

There are 88 hospitalised cases with 12 patients considered moderately ill while seven are critically ill.