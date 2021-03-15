Jamaica records 806 COVID cases; 7 deaths

Jamaica records 806 COVID cases; 7 deathsMonday, March 15, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 806 coronavirus cases and
seven related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new positives increase the countryâ€™s tally to 31,305 while fatalities climb to 492.
The latest infections include 440 females and 366 males with ages ranging from 42 days to 98 years old.
The results were returned from 2,918 tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Among the deceased are: a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 62-year-old male from St Catherine; a 68-year-old male from St Catherine; a 68-year-old male from St Catherine; an 83-year-old female from St Ann; an 88-year-old female from St Mary and a 96-year-old female from St James.
Jamaica also recorded 114 more recoveries for a total of 15,253 while active cases move to 15,325.
There are 366 hospitalisations with 35 considered critically ill and 32 are moderately ill.
