Jamaica records 87 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamaica records 87 additional COVID-19 casesTuesday, December 08, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s
COVID-19 numbers jumped to 11,271 on Monday when 87 additional cases were
recorded.
These results come from 933 samples that were tested.
St Ann and Westmoreland had 14 cases each while there were 13 in St James. St Catherine and Trelawny had eight cases each.
The country also had 146 recoveries, increasing that count to 7,292.
This means that there are now 3,561 active cases in Jamaica. Of that number, 86 people are in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.
There was one coincidental death, but it is understood that the case was formerly under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy