Jamaica records 87 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamaicaâ€™s

COVID-19 numbers jumped to 11,271 on Monday when 87 additional cases were

recorded.

These results come from 933 samples that were tested.

St Ann and Westmoreland had 14 cases each while there were 13 in St James. St Catherine and Trelawny had eight cases each.

The country also had 146 recoveries, increasing that count to 7,292.

This means that there are now 3,561 active cases in Jamaica. Of that number, 86 people are in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.

There was one coincidental death, but it is understood that the case was formerly under investigation.