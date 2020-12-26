Jamaica records 87 COVID cases; no deaths

Jamaica

recorded 87 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The new confirmations take the islandâ€™s tally to 12,684. Among the new cases, the breakdown is 32 males and 55 females, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The youngest positive was a two-month-old while the oldest was 84-years-old.

There were 144 more recovered cases, taking the total to 9,881. Active cases total 2,352.

There were no deaths reported.

Eight hospitalised patients are deemed moderately ill while nine are critically ill.