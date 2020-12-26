Jamaica records 87 COVID cases; no deaths

Jamaica records 87 COVID cases; no deathsSaturday, December 26, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 87 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.
The new confirmations take the islandâ€™s tally to 12,684. Among the new cases, the breakdown is 32 males and 55 females, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The youngest positive was a two-month-old while the oldest was 84-years-old.
There were 144 more recovered cases, taking the total to 9,881. Active cases total 2,352.
There were no deaths reported.
Eight hospitalised patients are deemed moderately ill while nine are critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy