Jamaica records 89 more COVID-19 cases, one death

There have been 89 additional cases of the

coronavirus and one related death in Jamaica over the past day.

The new positives bring the islandâ€™s cases to 12,224, while the death tally stands at 286.

Among the new cases are 35 males and 54 females with ages ranging from one year to 93 years old.

The deceased is an 87-year-old male from Trelawny.

There were 154 recoveries which brings the total to 8,966, with active cases numbering 2,816.

Eighty-five patients are hospitalised with 13 considered moderately ill and five critically ill.