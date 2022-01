Jamaica records 44 new COVID cases; two related deaths

Jamaica confirmed 44 cases of the coronavirus and two related deaths yesterday, November 21.

The new positives bring the country’s total to 10,240 while deaths stand at 237.

The youngest reported case is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 81 years old.

The deceased are a 35-year-old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation, and an 84-year-old female of a Westmoreland address.

There were an additional 49 recoveries, taking the total to 5,481. Active cases now stand at 4,381.

Eighty-one patients are hospitalised with 24 deemed to be moderately ill while a dozen are critically ill.