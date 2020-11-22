Jamaica records 44 new COVID cases; two related deaths

Jamaica confirmed 44 cases of the coronavirus and two related deaths yesterday, November 21.

The new positives bring the countryâ€™s total to 10,240 while deaths stand at 237.

The youngest reported case is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 81 years old.

The deceased are a 35-year-old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation, and an 84-year-old female of a Westmoreland address.

There were an additional 49 recoveries, taking the total to 5,481. Active cases now stand at 4,381.

Eighty-one patients are hospitalised with 24 deemed to be moderately ill while a dozen are critically ill.