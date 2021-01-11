Jamaica records 89 new virus cases, 1 death

Jamaica confirmed 89 cases of the

coronavirus and one related death over the past 24 hours.

The new positives push the islandâ€™s total to 13,637 confirmed cases and 313 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the latest infections are 34 males and 55 females with ages ranging from four to 86 years.

The deceased us a 64-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 77 additional recoveries, putting the total at 11,506. Active cases now number 1,659 with 88 of those being hospitalised. Six patients are deemed to be moderately ill while five are critically ill.