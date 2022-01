Jamaica records 93 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

Jamaica confirmed 93 additional

coronavirus cases, and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the island’s total to 13,549 while fatalities stand at 312.

The ages of the infected range from one year to 90-years-old.

The deceased is a 66-year-old male from Manchester.

There are 89 hospitalised patients with four deemed moderately ill while six are considered critically ill.