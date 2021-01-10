Jamaica records 93 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

Jamaica confirmed 93 additional

coronavirus cases, and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the islandâ€™s total to 13,549 while fatalities stand at 312.

The ages of the infected range from one year to 90-years-old.

The deceased is a 66-year-old male from Manchester.

There are 89 hospitalised patients with four deemed moderately ill while six are considered critically ill.