Jamaica records 93 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

Jamaica records 93 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deathsWednesday, January 13, 2021
|
Jamaica
recorded 93 additional coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new positives bring the nationâ€™s total to 13,852 while deaths stand at 317.
Among the new confirmations are 43 males and 49 females ranging from ages two to 82 years.
The deceased are a 69-year-old female from Hanover and a 71 year-old male from St James. The death of the male was previously under investigation.
There were 42 additional recoveries, for a total of 11,568 with active cases numbering 1,808.
Ninety-eight patients are hospitalised with six considered moderately ill while seven are critically ill.
