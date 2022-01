Jamaica records 93 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

Jamaica

recorded 93 additional coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

The new positives bring the nation’s total to 13,852 while deaths stand at 317.

Among the new confirmations are 43 males and 49 females ranging from ages two to 82 years.

The deceased are a 69-year-old female from Hanover and a 71 year-old male from St James. The death of the male was previously under investigation.

There were 42 additional recoveries, for a total of 11,568 with active cases numbering 1,808.

Ninety-eight patients are hospitalised with six considered moderately ill while seven are critically ill.