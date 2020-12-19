Jamaica records 96 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Jamaica records 96 new COVID-19 cases, two deathsSaturday, December 19, 2020
|
A one-year-old
child is among the 96 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday.
The additional cases, which came from 1,037 samples, bring the countryâ€™s tally to 12,135.
St Catherine leads the pack with 19 cases while there were 15 in Kingston and St Andrew. St Elizabeth and St James had 10 each.
There were also 144 recoveries, increasing that number to 8,812.
This means that there are now 2,882 active cases in the country with 90 people in hospital. Ten patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.
Two fatalities linked to the virus were also recorded, bringing the count to 285. The deceased are an 80-year-old male from St Catherine and a 76-year-old male from Trelawny.
Two deaths are also under investigation.
