Jamaica records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 276 new cases confirmed

Jamaica on Friday recorded an additional eight new COVID-19 deaths bringing the island’s death toll to 669.

The country also confirmed 276 new infections with the bulk of the new cases reported in the parish of Kingston and St Andrew.

59 new infections were reported in St Catherine, 36 in St James, 16 in St Ann, 13 in St Thomas and ten in Trelawny.

Five other parishes recorded less than ten new cases.

To date Jamaica has 22,268 active COVID-19 cases, with 42,119 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic last March.