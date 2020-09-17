Jamaica records five COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases

Jamaica

recorded five coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday and 210 new cases, bringing

the number of cases to 4,374

With the five deaths, a total of 51 persons have now died as a result of COVID-19. The five deceased are an 81-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 71-year-old male from St Catherine; a 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 76-year-old female from St Catherine; and a 46-year-old female from Westmoreland, who had a terminal illness.

Two of the deaths – 76-year-old female and 46-year-old female – had been under investigation and have been confirmed as coronavirus-related deaths.

Kingston and St Andrew continues to record high numbers, as the parish recorded 67 new cases, followed by St Catherine with 39 and Portland with 22.

According to the report, 111 people are now hospitalised; 22 are moderately ill while eight are critically ill. Forty-five recoveries were also recorded on Wednesday.