Jamaica records five more COVID-19 deaths, 127 new cases

Jamaica records five more COVID-19 deaths, 127 new casesTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
In the last 24 hours, Jamaica recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 75.
The deceased are a 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address, a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew address, a 52-year-old female from St Catherine address, an 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St Andrew address, and a 93-year-old male with a St Mary address.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.
The country also recorded 127 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,270.
Most of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (59) and St James (18).
Of the newly confirmed cases, 67 are males, and 60 are females with an age range of 8 to 86-years-old.
The county currently has 3,668 active cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy