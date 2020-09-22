Jamaica records five more COVID-19 deaths, 127 new cases

In the last 24 hours, Jamaica recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 75.

The deceased are a 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St. Andrew address, a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew address, a 52-year-old female from St Catherine address, an 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St Andrew address, and a 93-year-old male with a St Mary address.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.

The country also recorded 127 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,270.

Most of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (59) and St James (18).

Of the newly confirmed cases, 67 are males, and 60 are females with an age range of 8 to 86-years-old.

The county currently has 3,668 active cases.