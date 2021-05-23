Jamaica records five more COVID-19 deaths, new infections continue to decline

Jamaica records five more COVID-19 deaths, new infections continue to declineSunday, May 23, 2021
There have been five more deaths from COVID-19 in Jamaica, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness
The latest cases are individuals whose ages ranged from 63 to 70-years.
Three of the deaths were reported in Manchester, while St James and St. Catherine recorded one each.
The number of confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness in Jamaica is now 917.
In addition, 0 new cases have been confirmed from 1,150 samples, the positivity rate is 9.9%.
There have now been 47,959 cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica since the first case was announced on March 10 last year.
