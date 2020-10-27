Jamaica records four deaths, 38 new COVID-19 cases

Jamaica records four deaths, 38 new COVID-19 casesTuesday, October 27, 2020
|
Like on Sunday,
Jamaica again recorded four deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to
196.
The deceased are a 56-year-old female and a 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 29-year-old female from St Thomas; and a 55-year-old male from St Mary.
Three fatalities are being investigated.
Meanwhile, Jamaica also recorded 38 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing that tally to 8,787.
Nine of the cases were recorded in St Catherine while there were eight in St James. Kingston and St Andrew and Westmoreland had six cases each.
There are now 4,126 active cases in Jamaica with 115 people in hospital. Four are in critical condition while 21 are moderately ill.
In addition, 45 recoveries were recorded on Monday, bringing that number to 4,347.
